134 dogs seized in puppy mill bust in Upper Peninsula

The Detroit News

More than 130 dogs, including puppies, seized in Delta County on Tuesday by Michigan State Police responding to a call about a horse in the road, according to the Delta Animal Shelter.

The shelter, which is caring for the animals, described the discovery of 134 dogs as a "puppy mill bust" in Rock, about 27 miles north of Escanaba. Many of the dogs are puppies or pregnant dogs, the shelter said on Facebook.

"Tonight, they are all safe," a post said.

The shelter listed the breeds of the dogs seized as Golden Retrievers, Standard Poodle, Goldendoodles, Australian Shepherds, Aussie doodles, Miniature American Shepherd (or mini Aussies); yellow, black, white and chocolate Labrador Retrievers; German Shepherd; Yorkies; Teddy Bears (Shih Tzu-Bichon Frise mixes); a pit bull; Cane Corso; Chihuahuas; and Boston Terriers.

"We need help," the shelter said Tuesday morning.

Later, it asked for patience as the public began inquiring about the dogs. "All support is hugely appreciated by these poor pups. We are promising them their lives will get better...," said a post on the shelter's Facebook page.

The dogs were vaccinated, de-wormed and deflead and the shelter said it would be asking for help in fostering, bathing, walking, socializing, cleaning the new arrivals.

"At this time, we are focusing on getting them medically cared for," it said. "They are all going to be just fine and we promise they are on their way to such a better life."

Troopers from the Gladstone post were checking on a report of a horse in the road when they discovered the dogs at a home in Maple Ridge Township, according to WLUC-TV 6 in upper Michigan.