Whitmer to address Michigan's response to COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to address the state Tuesday from Lansing on Michigan's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

She will be joined by the state's chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun in an address that comes as students across the state are returning to some form of virtual or in-person instruction.

As of Monday, the state's overall case tally stood at 97,660 and the total number of deaths was 6,397.

Whitmer announced Tuesday that the state received a roughly $1.2 million donation from IKEA Retail U.S. to help provide for some extra services needed during the pandemic, such as education support for children, personal protective equipment or food and water.

The contribution to the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Initiative is the largest since the fund was established in the early days of the pandemic.

“This donation will be crucial to saving lives and providing much-needed support throughout our COVID-19 response," Whitmer said in a statement announcing the donation.

