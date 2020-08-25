SUBSCRIBE NOW
MICHIGAN

Missing teen believed to be in danger, Eastpointe police say

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
Authorities have issued an endangered missing advisory for an autistic 13-year-old boy who left a relative's home in Eastpointe on Tuesday.

Marquise Tolbert was last seen at about 4:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of Pleasant, when he got into a black pick-up truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, Michigan State Police said.

"Marquise has a cognitive impairment and his family does not know anyone who has this style truck," Eastpointe police said on Facebook. "We believe he is in danger."

The truck the youth was seen leaving in.

Investigators describe the youth as 5 feet tall, 180 pounds, with medium-length hair in a fade-style. He was last seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt, dark blue jeans and white, low-cut Fila tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Eastpointe police at (586) 445-5100, ext. 1002.

