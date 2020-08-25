Missing teen believed to be in danger, Eastpointe police say

Authorities have issued an endangered missing advisory for an autistic 13-year-old boy who left a relative's home in Eastpointe on Tuesday.

Marquise Tolbert was last seen at about 4:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of Pleasant, when he got into a black pick-up truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, Michigan State Police said.

"Marquise has a cognitive impairment and his family does not know anyone who has this style truck," Eastpointe police said on Facebook. "We believe he is in danger."

Investigators describe the youth as 5 feet tall, 180 pounds, with medium-length hair in a fade-style. He was last seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt, dark blue jeans and white, low-cut Fila tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Eastpointe police at (586) 445-5100, ext. 1002.