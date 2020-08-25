Ypsilanti man wins $2M playing instant jackpot game

An Ypsilanti man has chosen to remain anonymous after winning $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery's Hit the Jackpot game.

The man bought his winning ticket, Michigan Lottery said, at the Ypsi In N Out, which is south of Interstate 94 and west of South Harris.

"When I scratched the ticket off, I thought I was going cross-eyed," the winner told Michigan Lottery. "I got pretty worked up and had to settle down and take a deep breath."

The winner will take the money in a lump-sum payment of roughly $1.3 million, the lotto said. He'll use the money for home repairs and to be generous with his family, and will invest the rest.