4 die in 2-car crash in St. Clair County

Four people died Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in St. Clair County, state police said.

St. Clair County is north and east of Metro Detroit, in the southeast part of the Thumb.

The crash took place about 4:05 p.m. at the intersection of Broadbridge and Starville in Contrellville Township. That's north of Shea Road.

Michigan State Police are investigating the crash. In a tweet Wednesday morning, investigators say preliminary information indicates a westbound vehicle struck a vehicle going south on Starville. Both vehicles ended up off the roadway after the collision and one caught fire.

Killed in the crash: A 37-year-old man from Lapeer, a 34-year-old man from New Baltimore, and a man, 40, and a woman, 37, both of Cottrellville Township.

State police could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday morning.