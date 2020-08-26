COVID-19 cases linked to Central Michigan students up to 106

The Central Michigan District Health Department has identified 106 COVID-19 cases related to Central Michigan University students returning to the Mount Pleasant area, officials announced Wednesday.

Of the 106 cases, 98 are confirmed and eight are probable and include current students, former students and those living in the community who were identified as being associated with other cases related to return to school, officials said.

Classes began on Aug. 17.

CMU only counts COVID-19 cases of current students, faculty or staff member. Its dashboard shows counts through Monday, with 54 cases.

University officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

On Monday, the health department issued an order that calls for no more than 25 people, down from 100, at outdoor events in Mount Pleasant, where CMU is located, and Union Township. Indoor gatherings remain limited to 10 or fewer people not of the same household per state executive orders.

School officials have threatened to fine or suspend students if they host or attend large gatherings.

"At other institutions nationwide, large weekend parties have resulted in an increase in positive COVID-19 diagnoses — and in some, the shutdown of their entire campuses," Tony Voisin, CMU associate vice president for student affairs, wrote in an email to students last week.

"The actions of a few selfish students have ruined an entire year for thousands of their peers," he continued. "The same will happen here at CMU if students continue to engage in this type of reckless, irresponsible behavior."