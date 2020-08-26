Livingston's Hartland High to switch to remote learning as virus cases rise, district says

The Detroit News

Hartland High School in Livingston County will move to remote learning a week after starting with a hybrid format as COVID-19 cases rise, district officials announced Wednesday.

The format starts Thursday "because in collaboration with the Livingston County Health Department, the Hartland area teenage population is experiencing increased positive case activity that has spiked and is not settling down," said Hartland Consolidated Schools superintendent Chuck Hughes in a statement.

He noted the county has reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases.

Although a Sept. 9 return to in-person learning has been tentatively scheduled, the high school is slated to remain all remote until the health department "supports coming out of the 'pause' and feels confident that the current spike in teenage cases looks better," according to the release.

Hartland Consolidated Schools last week started in "hybrid and remote learning mode," Hughes said. The first day was Aug. 19, according to the district calendar.

"While I am disappointed that I had to make this decision today, I was not surprised by it and am hopeful that when we reopen the high school, we can all work to ensure that a safe learning environment is our priority," the superintendent said.

The news came on the same day Michigan announced the state added 761 cases and seven deaths related to the virus. Wednesday's additions bring the state's total number of cases to 99,200 and total number of deaths to 6,424.

With probable cases included, the state has had 109,480 cases and 6,690 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The tally comes as outbreaks have been linked to primary or secondary schools and colleges and universities. This week, the regional health department in Mount Pleasant issued an emergency order as Central Michigan University reached 82 linked cases of coronavirus.