Man charged in assault of two with baseball bat in Livingston Co.

An Ingham County man who was in a standoff with police Friday has been charged with assault for allegedly beating two people with a baseball bat, officials said.

Wayne Phil Seely, 41, of Stockbridge Township was arraigned Tuesday in 53rd District Court in Howell on charges of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm-less than murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Livinston County Sheriff's Office.

A judge ordered Seely held in the county jail on a $1 million bond, it also said.

Deputies were called at about 9:30 p.m. Friday to the 5000 block of Patterson Lake Road in Putnam Township for a report of a felonious assault.

They learned that a man had assaulted two other men with a baseball bat. The victims are both 40 years old and Putnam Township residents and know the suspect, authorities said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Both have since have been released.

Their assailant fled the scene before deputies arrived, but authorities located the suspect at his home in the 3900 block of Dexter Trail in Stockbridge, about 14 miles away. Stockbridge is located about 70 miles west of Detroit and about 36 miles southeast of Lansing.

Officials said the suspect refused to leave his home and deputies summoned a special tactical team. After several hours of negotiations, he surrendered to deputies and was arrested without incident.

