Michigan's coronavirus tally nears 100,000 with 761 new cases, 7 deaths

Michigan added 761 cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths related to the virus.

Wednesday's additions bring the state's total number of cases to 99,200 and total number of deaths to 6,424.

With probable cases included, Michigan has had 109,480 cases and 6,690 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The state has recently started reporting outbreaks, which MDHHS defines as "two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household."

As of Aug. 20, the department recorded 222 ongoing outbreaks in the state from the past two weeks with 70 new outbreaks in the current reporting week.

Ongoing outbreaks are recorded when new cases have been associated with outbreaks that were already identified to local health departments in the previous two weeks. New and ongoing outbreaks are counted only once.

The majority of the outbreaks, 79, have been at long-term care facilities. Additionally, social gatherings including birthday parties, graduations, funerals and weddings have contributed to 24 outbreaks.

Five ongoing outbreaks and five new outbreaks have been linked to primary or secondary schools and colleges and universities. This report came days before the regional health department in Mount Pleasant issued an emergency order as Central Michigan University reaches 82 linked cases of coronavirus.

Of those infected, the statewide fatality rate has dropped from 9.5% in June to 6.5% as of Wednesday. The infection rate has dropped from 7.5% at the start of August to 4% at the start of this week.

Nearly 23,015 tests were completed on Monday, the last day that testing was reported in the state, and 938 returned positive, the state said. The state's positivity rate peaked on March 15, with 65% of tests returning positive.