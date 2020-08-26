Trooper saves man who had stroke, drove 100 miles on flat tires

A Michigan State Police trooper is credited with saving an 84-year-old driver who drove 100 miles on flat tires as he had a stroke Tuesday in Wexford County.

Trooper Tyler Baker with the MSP Cadillac Post was dispatched to U.S. 131 about 7 a.m. after someone reported a vehicle being driven on four flat tires, the agency said in a statement.

Baker spotted the SUV headed south near mile marker 188 and activated his emergency lights and siren, but the driver did not stop, according to the release.

After several attempts to pull the driver over, including pulling alongside and ordering the man to stop, Baker eventually pulled in front "and slowed the patrol vehicle to stop it," state police said.

The motorist, identified as a Petoskey resident, "had driven more than 100 miles on shredded tires and at the time of the stop, his brakes were completely inoperable," according to the release.

Once it was determined the man had experienced a stroke, paramedics transported him to a Cadillac hospital. Information on the status of the man was not immediately available.