Sunshine will give way to high heat, scattered storms in Metro Detroit

Detroit — The hottest day of August 2020 is on deck in Metro Detroit, but Thursday night could bring stormy conditions in parts of the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Mike Richter said the high Thursday is expected to reach 91 or 92 degrees. Three days this month — the 9th, 23rd, and 24th — have reached 90 degrees, per National Weather Service data.

"Quite a bit of sunshine" is expected Thursday morning as the heat builds.

Due to the high humidity expected Thursday, the heat index, or the "apparent feel," is closer to 95 degrees in Detroit. Flint's heat index is 94 degrees. Ann Arbor's is 96, and Adrian's is 97.

Thursday afternoon, Metro Detroiters should watch for scattered thunderstorms. There could be "two or three" storms in the region, Richter said; they are not expected to be widespread.

The areas that do see storms could face winds of 60 miles per hour, along with large hail and heavy rain.

Friday will drop to the mid-80s, and there is a chance of evening rain showers and thunderstorms.

This weekend, the humidity will depart, and temperatures will fall closer to August normals. The average high for August in Detroit is about 81 degrees.

Saturday's high is expected to be 80. Sunday's high is expected in the mid-70s.