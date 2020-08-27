Michigan adds 758 cases, 16 deaths linked to COVID-19

Michigan added 758 cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths related to the virus on Thursday.

Of the deaths, 15 were identified during a delayed records review, the state said.

Thursday's additions bring the state's total number of cases to 99,958 and the death toll to 6,440.

With probable cases included, Michigan has 110,343 cases and 6,706 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Of those infected, the statewide fatality rate has dropped from 9.5% in June to 6.3% as of Thursday. The infection rate has dropped from 7.5% at the start of August.

Nearly 31,000 tests were completed on Wednesday, the last day that testing was reported in Michigan, and 1,850 returned positive, the state said. The state's positivity rate peaked on March 15, with 65% of tests returning positive.

"So we're doing a lot of different types of testing. We've got new tests coming in online and regularly," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday. "We are on the front edge of the different types of tests that are happening. Some of them have greater efficacy, other are in doubt but we're going to move forward and take advantage of every opportunity we can to get more people tested."

"We're up to about 30,000 tests a day in Michigan, we're leading in the Midwest... we're dropping our numbers," she said. "We're in a stronger position than most other states."

In Detroit, the state's hardest-hit city, the infection rate has dropped to 1%, officials say. The city has 13,546 cases and 1,507 deaths from the virus as of Thursday.

As of Tuesday, 631 Michigan residents were hospital inpatients with the virus, and 86 were on ventilators in intensive care units, compared to 173 on ventilators the previous two weeks, the state recorded.

The state also has 952 influenza hospitalizations and six pediatric deaths.

Of the 222 outbreaks in the last two weeks, 79 have been at long-term care facilities. Additionally, social gatherings including birthday parties, graduations, funerals and weddings have contributed to 24 outbreaks, according to the state.

In long-term care facilities, 8,084 residents and 4,269 staff members have confirmed cases. More than 6,200 are recovering. Since March, 2,071 residents and 21 staff members have died from the virus.

