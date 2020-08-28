MSP: Interlochen man attacked girlfriend, charged officers

An Interlochen man has been charged after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend and resisted arrest last week, Michigan State Police said Friday.

MSP Cadillac Post troopers and Benzie County sheriff’s deputies were called to Rich’s Roadside Café about 11 a.m. Aug. 20 to meet a woman who reported she had been assaulted, investigators said in a statement.

She told them her boyfriend, identified as Chaz Jacob Weaver, "took an illicit drug, and then assaulted her in the woods behind their apartment on Honor Highway," also known as U.S. 31, according to the release.

While talking to her, a deputy told troopers Weaver was behind the café.

The 30-year-old, who had scrapes and was bleeding from his ear, did not respond to commands from officers and charged them four times as they spoke with him, state police reported.

"A taser was deployed on three occasions before he was eventually taken into custody with help from additional officers and emergency medical personnel," officials wrote. "Weaver remained combative after he was in custody."

His girlfriend was treated at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for injuries and released the next day, state police said.

Weaver was held at the Benzie County Jail then arraigned Friday in 85th District Court. He faces one count each of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder; mayhem; domestic violence; and habitual offender third offense; as well as four counts of resisting and obstructing police.