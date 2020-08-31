178 COVID-19 cases tied to a return of CMU students to campus

Central Michigan District Health Department announced Monday it has identified 178 cases related to Central Michigan University students returning to the Mt. Pleasant area.

The case count includes 163 confirmed and 15 probable cases, and covers current and former students, along with people living inside and outside of the community who were identified as being associated with other cases related to the return to CMU.

Central Michigan, which began classes on Aug. 17, updated its dashboard through Sunday showing 63 new cases last week and 54 cases the week before for a total of 117 new cases since classes began.

CMU and health department officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

In the past, health officials tied the COVID-19 cases to large social gatherings.

The latest numbers come as students attending most of the Michigan public universities begin classes this week.

