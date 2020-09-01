August was warmer than average in Detroit, and twice as wet

Detroit — Just hours into the start of September, it's too early to say where August 2020 stands, historically, in terms of hot weather, but the month was both a little hotter and twice as rainy as usual.

National Weather Service meteorologist Cory Behnke said the climate report for August in Detroit hasn't been finalized yet.

But the average high for August, 83.5 degrees, was fully two degrees hotter than the historical average of 81.4. The average high for August 2020 was slightly hotter than the historical average for July, 83.4. July is the hottest month of the year in Detroit.

Even the average low, 63.6 degrees, is a degree higher than the historical low of 62.6.

The monthly average, 73.5, is a degree-and-a-half warmer than the historical average, 72.

An average August sees three inches of rain. August 2020 doubled that.Two days boosted August's total with 3.3 inches near month's end, on the 28th and 29th.

September is off to a warm start, and Tuesday's high will reach about 84 degrees, Behnke said. The average high for September is only 74 degrees.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible mid- to late afternoon, and less than an inch is expected at night, mostly in the northern part of Metro Detroit, Behnke said.

