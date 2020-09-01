COVID-19 cases linked to Central Michigan surpass 200

The Detroit News

The number of coronavirus cases linked to the return of students to Central Michigan University continues to climb.

The Central Michigan District Health Department said Tuesday it has identified 205 cases (190 confirmed and 15 probable) related to students returning to the Mount Pleasant area.

Case counts include current students, former students and others identified as being associated with other cases related to the return to campus starting Aug. 10.

The number of cases is up from 134 Friday and 106 Wednesday.

According to the university's website, CMU received reports of eight new cases by the end of the day Monday.