Detroit ICE arrests 41 in month-long operation in Michigan, Ohio

Detroit — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested 41 people in Michigan and Ohio during a national month-long operation, the agency announced Tuesday.

From July 13 to Aug. 20, Detroit field office ICE officers arrested 24 in Michigan and 17 in Ohio.

The countries of citizenship of those arrested include Bangladesh, Burundi, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Guatemala, Guinea, Honduras, Iceland, Iraq, Mexico, Ukraine and Vietnam, officials said.

The arrests were made during a 38-day targeting operation by the department. ICE officers arrested more than 2,000 people living illegally in the U.S. or people eligible to be deported due to criminal histories.

Most of those arrested by ICE for being in the country illegally also had criminal convictions or pending charges, the department said. It's unclear how many were arrested solely on immigration charges.

The department held a similar operation in February when 75 people were arrested between the two states.

ICE officials say those arrested committed serious crimes.

"By focusing our efforts on perpetrators of crimes against people, we’re able to remove these threats from our communities and prevent future victimization from occurring. Through our targeted enforcement efforts, we are eliminating the threat posed by these criminals, many of whom are repeat offenders," said Tony H. Pham, senior official performing the duties of the ICE director.

The majority of the charges include nearly 400 convictions and 400 pending counts for assault, 291 charges for domestic violence and 136 convictions for neglect and cruelty toward a spouse or child.

Detroit Field Office Director Rebecca Adducci said those involved in the operations in the city are committed to enforcing immigration laws "fairly and professionally by focusing first on those who represent a threat against the community."

Officials released examples of ICE arrests:

On July 27, a 34-year-old citizen of Mexico, in Detroit, with a conviction for illegal entry and pending charges for weapons felony firearm, assault with intent to murder and assault. He has been transferred to the custody of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department to face those charges.

On Aug. 3, ICE arrested a 46-year-old citizen of Guatemala, in Grand Rapids with convictions for malicious destruction of property, assault and battery, domestic violence, aggravated domestic violence, and false certification/impermissible use of personal information. He was placed in U.S. Marshals custody for illegal re-entry charges.

On Aug. 13, ICE arrested a 34-year-old citizen of Mexico, in Wyoming, Michigan, with convictions for DUI, domestic violence and malicious destruction of personal property.

Nationally, in 2019, ICE operations arrested individuals with more than 1,900 convictions and charges for homicide, 1,800 for kidnapping, 12,000 sex offenses, 5,000 sexual assaults, 45,000 assaults, 67,000 crimes involving drugs, 10,000 weapons offenses and 74,000 DUIs.

Of those, the Detroit office accounted for nearly 5,000 arrests during the fiscal year and 4,122 removals.

