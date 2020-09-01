FAA grants nearly $15M to Michigan airports

Detroit — The Federal Aviation Administration has granted $14.7 million to eight airport projects in Michigan, the government announced Tuesday.

Three Upper Peninsula airports will get big boosts:

►Sawyer International Airport in Gwinn, in Marquette County, will get $3.8 million to expand the facility and improve its utility service.

►Delta County Airport in Escanaba, also in the UP, was granted $1.8 million to install a generator and improve its runway lighting.

►Iron Mountain Airport was granted $3 million to fix its runways.

About $4 million will go to zero vehicle emissions projects at Detroit Metro Airport ($2 million) and to the state of Michigan to be distributed to smaller airports ($2 million), but the bulk of the money goes to the projects outside Metro Detroit.

Bishop International Airport in Flint will get $1.9 million to reconstruct a perimeter fence.

Along with the nearly $15 million granted to Michigan projects, the FAA granted $42 million to projects at Indiana airports. The FAA also granted $29 million to airport projects in Ohio.