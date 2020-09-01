Michigan officials set to order Boyce Hydro to alter part of Edenville Dam

Michigan's environmental department plans to order Boyce Hydro to alter the Tobacco River spillway near Midland before year's end after officials studied alternatives that would best address dam safety concerns and reduce stream impacts following the May breach of the Edenville Dam.

The work detailed in a Monday preliminary report would include addressing a partial breach of the Tobacco River spillway, regrading embankments, and restoring and stabilizing channels and banks downstream.

The design would restore partial flow to the Tobacco River, ensure the Tittabawassee River sticks to where if flowed prior to the flood and alleviate strain on M-30 bridges, which collapsed during the flood, according to the report.

Once the design is complete, "EGLE will issue an emergency order to Boyce to complete the construction phase of the project this year," the department said in its report.

The state said it believes the project may be eligible for grant funding that would cover 75% of construction costs and 7.5% of engineering costs.

The inspection of the Tobacco River side of the dam was undertaken by the state in August after it said the dam's owners, Boyce Hydro, failed to complete a comprehensive review of the structures' safety.

Boyce Hydro filed preliminary engineering reports in June noting tension cracks, erosion and sloughing on the Tobacco River side of the dam, but a judge ordered the company to perform additional inspections.

The state took those over in August, citing Boyce's bankruptcy and alleged unresponsiveness to the court's order.

The findings were presented in the first of several reports expected to stem from the May 19 Edenville Dam failure, in which historic rains broke through the earthen embankment of the dam to send a surge of water down the Tittabawassee River. The surge overtopped the Sanford Dam and flooding Midland area.

Besides the investigation undertaken by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, three other reviews are being undertaken by an independent forensic investigation team, the Michigan Dam Safety Task Force and the Association of State Dam Safety Officials. The latter two investigations will look at Michigan's dam safety program, and the independent forensic review will look at the factors that led to the dam failure.

The state, in its Monday report, also concluded the Dow Midland Plant did not have "a material impact on contamination," noting that levels found after the flood were "consistent with levels seen after non-2020 seasonal flooding events."

