Lawyers aim to pause evictions cases amid surprise CDC directive

Legal aid attorneys say they plan on asking local judges to pause eviction cases in the wake of Tuesday's surprise federal directive halting evictions for certain renters through the end of the year.

"This morning, we plan to request adjournments in our non-payment of rent cases to determine if our clients ... qualify under the requirements in the order," wrote Kellie Maki Foster, staff development director for Lakeshore Legal Aid, in an email to The Detroit News on Wednesday morning.

The law group, which works with the majority of Metro Detroit courts to defend tenants in eviction cases amid the pandemic, is reviewing the moratorium like judges and landlords attorneys across the state and nation. Maki Foster said she expected the move to be challenged and possibly the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in.

"My initial reaction is shock," Maki Foster said. "There are questions about the legality of the CDC moratorium that are already being worked through with housing attorneys at the national level. The same will be true at the state level today. "

The State Court Administrative Office is reviewing the measure and sending the federal order to local courts, said spokesman John Nevin.

The administration’s action stems from an executive order President Donald Trump issued in early August instructing federal health officials to consider measures to temporarily halt evictions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed up Tuesday by declaring that any landlord shall not evict any “covered person” from any residential property for failure to pay rent.

Senior administration officials explained the director of the CDC has broad authority to take actions deemed reasonably necessary to prevent the spread of a communicable disease.

Renters covered through the executive order must meet four criteria:

Have an income of $198,000 or less for couples filing jointly, or $99,000 for single filers.

Demonstrate they have sought government assistance to make their rental payments.

Affirmatively declare they are unable to pay rent because of COVID-19 hardships.

Affirm they are likely to become homeless if they are evicted.

Officials said local courts would still resolve disputes between renters and landowners about whether the moratorium applies in a particular case.

Michigan lifted its eviction ban on July 16. Detroit's 36th District Court extended the ban longer but its moratorium ended Aug. 17.

Jim Schaafsma, an attorney with the Michigan Poverty Law Program, said the moratorium doesn't take effect until it's published in the Federal Register, which is scheduled to happen Friday.

Detroit's 36th District Court Chief Judge William McConico said he's continuing court hearings Wednesday morning as planned.

"We only have pre-trials scheduled, so there will be no writs of evictions signed or evictions ordered today," McConico wrote in a text. "No one has ever heard of the CDC having the ability to give national orders, therefore, this could have no authority."

Landlord attorney Aaron Cox said Michigan hasn't seen the predicted wave of evictions and this new directive will be a nightmare for courts to administer.

"Apart from the practical difficulties, I also suspect that this order, like many others issued during this pandemic, is going to have significant, unintended consequences that will ripple through the state and region for years," Cox said.

At least 6,700 eviction cases had been filed in Michigan since the ban lifted, according to state data as of Aug. 21. Not all local courts have submitted data so the numbers are an underestimate, officials said.

In July, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the $50 million Eviction Diversion Program to pay landlords to keep renters in their homes in the midst of the pandemic. But many advocates worry the money will quickly run out.

As of mid-July, 21% of Michigan residents reported they missed last month's rent or mortgage payment or had "slight or no confidence" they'd be able to make next month's payment, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Michigan courts should immediately stop evictions cases, said Joe McGuire, staff attorney with the Detroit Justice Center, in an email.

"Local governments and courts should inform tenants of their rights under this order and how they can assert them," McGuire wrote Tuesday night.

And more aid is needed, McGuire said.

"Without more economic relief we are only delaying the next housing crisis, not stopping it," he said.

Associated Press contributed.