Whitmer: Indoor and outdoor sports allowed with guests, while Michigan gyms can reopen

Gyms can reopen at limited capacity and organized sports can resume in Michigan under a new executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

The order would allow Michigan gyms and pools to reopen at 25% capacity starting Wednesday with strict protocols in place, including mask use at all times and distancing of six feet between workout stations and individuals participating in classes.

Indoor organized sports also can resume, but guests will be limited to two per athlete. Outdoor organized sports would be limited to up to 100 guests.

Bowling and ice rinks may only open for organized sports, according to the order.

Whitmer's administration has been hinting at the reopening of gyms and other shuttered businesses for about three weeks as calls to reopen the facilities have mounted.

Most businesses in Michigan closed abruptly March 23 when Whitmer issued her Stay Home, Stay Safe order in an attempt to control the spread of the virus.

She gradually loosened the restrictions, allowing 17 northern Michigan counties and the Upper Peninsula to reopen restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters in May. She re-tightened bar restrictions there in July.

Lower Michigan restaurants reopened in June.

Last month, Whitmer allowed Detroit's three casinos to reopen at 15% capacity.

On Aug. 20, a day after Whitmer said her department was studying the possibility of reopening gyms, movie theaters and bowling alleys, four of the state's largest business groups wrote Whitmer encouraging her to follow through with the consideration.

The following week, Whitmer told media she wouldn't be "bullied" into reopening the businesses.

And, on Tuesday, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said she didn't think "the governor has made any decisions there yet."

"I can tell you the virus has not changed at all," Khaldun told WDET. "There's still no vaccine. There's still no approved antiviral treatment. We're still seeing outbreaks across the state."

