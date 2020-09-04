247 COVID-19 cases linked to Central Michigan University

The number of positive COVID-19 cases connected to Central Michigan University students' return to campus continues to climb.

On Thursday, the Central Michigan District Health Department reported 247 cases linked to the return of CMU students in mid-August. Of those, 232 cases are confirmed and 15 are probable.

The health department's case count includes current and former students and those living inside and outside of the community who were identified as being associated with other cases related to return to school. When it began reporting cases two weeks ago, the health department tied the virus' spread to large gatherings.

Not all of the cases are current CMU students, who moved back before classes began Aug. 17.

CMU's dashboard shows that since classes began, 149 cases have been identified. Of those, 44 are active.

The Mount Pleasant university has been tracking cases on a weekly basis since June. Daily reporting began Aug. 31. The cumulative total is 174 COVID-19 cases, or 1.12% of the campus population of 15,562. Those who have recovered include 130 people.

