Michigan adds 838 cases, 8 deaths linked to COVID-19

Michigan added 838 cases and eight deaths linked to COVID-19 Saturday.

Of the deaths, three were identified during a delayed records review, the state said.

Saturday's additions bring the state's total number of cases to 106,215 and the death toll to 6,532.

With probable cases included, Michigan has had 117,191 cases and 6,806 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

In the past week, the state has added 4,737 cases and 67 deaths, according to the state.

The virus has moved across the state since March, reaching from bustling Metro Detroit to the most western areas of the rural Upper Peninsula. Outbreaks have hit college towns and nursing homes. The spread could have been limited if residents more closely followed the guidance of health officials, medical experts said this week.

Health officials have emphasized the continued threat of the virus this fall as temperatures drop, people move more gatherings indoors and schools reopen.

While hospitalizations and deaths have dropped in recent months, the virus is still moving across Michigan as hundreds of new cases are still confirmed each day. One health official described it as a slowly spreading wave.

There have been outbreaks tied to farms, nursing homes and bars, like Harper's near Michigan State University in Ingham County, to which health officials linked about 200 COVID-19 cases in July. More than 200 cases have been tied to the return of students last month at Central Michigan University.

Of those infected, the statewide fatality rate has dropped from 9.5% in June to 6.2% as of Saturday.

In Detroit, there are 27 new cases and no new deaths Saturday for a total of 13,828 cases and 1,514 fatalities.

As of Friday, 619 Michigan residents were hospital inpatients with the virus, and 71 were on ventilators and 160 in intensive care units.

Of the 93 outbreaks in the last two weeks, 13 have been at long-term care facilities and 11 have been at food processing and migrant camps. Additionally, social gatherings including birthday parties, graduations, funerals and weddings have contributed to nine outbreaks, according to the state.

In long-term care facilities, 8,251 residents and 4,429 staff members have confirmed cases. More than 6,300 are recovering. Since March, 2,122 residents and 21 staff members have died from the virus.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended executive orders already in place Saturday to protect frontline workers at groceries, pharmacies and long-term care facilities.

The orders require stores to provide two hours a week of reserved shopping time for vulnerable people and require workers to continue regularly testing, cleaning and social distancing during the pandemic.

Whitmer issued a statement saying the fight against COVID-19 isn't over yet.

"We can’t let our guard down and must continue to step up to do our part to slow the spread of the virus and save lives. Frontline workers in our hospitals, grocery stores, nursing homes, and more have put their own lives on the line to protect our families,” Whitmer said in the statement. “By extending these orders, we can protect our frontline heroes and most vulnerable populations from this virus and ensure they are able to work and live in a safe environment.”

More than 76,000 people in the state have recovered from the virus.

