Gale warnings issued for Lake Michigan, Huron

Boaters who set out to enjoy the rest of Labor Day weekend should be on alert. Gale warnings have been issued for Lake Michigan and Lake Huron from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning.

Wind gusts will reach up to 35 to 40 knots or 40 to 46 mph, and waves will reach heights from 4 to 11 feet, according to the National Weather Service. Any boats and freighters on the water during the gale warning are facing potential capsizing and damage, it says.

"People and ships should remain in dock and other big freights should adjust their routes," said Steven Freitag, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "It can be life threatening."

The gale warnings cover the northern part of Lake Huron from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. The southern side of Lake Huron, including Saginaw Bay, will be under a warning from 8 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday. All of Lake Michigan is under a warning from 2 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday.

As the fall season approaches, gale warnings will become more common, Freitag said, with warnings being issued every three to five days. This is due to the lakes' water remaining warm with cooler air masses and strong cold fronts moving over them, he said.

"That's why we have these headlines on and give people plenty of time before they head out," he said.