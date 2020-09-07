I-75 closed in both directions in southern Wayne County

The Detroit News

Interstate 75 is closed in both directions in southern Wayne County, northbound at N. Huron River Drive and southbound at Gibraltar, according to alerts by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

MDOT says the closure is due to an 'incident,' and traffic reports in the area say downed power lines are to blame.

Fort Street or Telegraph can be used as detours.

The closures were reported around 8 a.m., though due to the Labor Day holiday, traffic cameras show much lighter volume than a typical rush hour. The traffic cameras nearest the incidents have been disabled on the Mi Drive Map operated by MDOT.