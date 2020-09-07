Michigan adds 1,153 coronavirus cases

Michigan added at least two deaths and 1,153 cases to its COVID-19 tally on Monday, according to health department figures.

The state stopped reporting numbers on Sundays, so Monday's numbers reflect two days worth of data. The state says that "weekend data are often erratic and generally lower than other days due to reduced testing and lab staffing."

The past Sunday, which was also part of Labor Day weekend, was the first one without an update.

Monday's additions bring Michigan's death toll to 6,810 and its confirmed case number to 107,368.