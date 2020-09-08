GOP legislators urge Big Ten to resume fall football

Michigan Republican legislative leaders joined chamber leaders from Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin Tuesday in a letter urging the Big Ten conference to reinstate the fall football season.

The decision to postpone the football season until spring was the "wrong choice" for area universities and students, said House Speaker Lee Chatfield, who signed the letter with Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, said. The Levering Republican is a former coach and athletic director at a private Christian school in northern Michigan.

"...I know how important sports can be to young people and their development," Chatfield said in a statement. "I also know how much support restarting football and other fall sports has among players, coaches, parents and the many people who have reached out to our offices demanding a change."

President Donald Trump indicated Sunday that the Big Ten is "looking really good" to return for the fall season, but said the conference "may lose Michigan, Illinois, and Maryland because of those Governors’ ridiculous lack of interest or political support. They will play without them?"

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer loosened restrictions last week on high school athletics, allowing high school football to proceed but with limited audience capacity. But her health department warned against contact sports because of the possibility the activity could spread the virus.

University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is one of several Big Ten coaches interested in restarting football this fall.

In the Tuesday letter to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, Chatfield, Shirkey and the other legislative leaders noted the Big Ten athletic programs had successfully implemented health and safety protocol and proposed additional measures that should be given time to work.

Student athletes "are losing a vital part of student life and are becoming less marketable to future employers with each passing week," the letter said.

"Additionally, out local universities stand to lose hundreds of millions of dollars that support vital student scholarships."

Chatfield on Monday criticized requirements that would mandate student athletes wear masks while participating in indoor or outdoor sports, a rule that will be implemented by the Michigan High School Athletic Association but mandated under Whitmer's Thursday executive order.

"Let me be clear: this is absolutely crazy," Chatfield said in a Monday tweet. "Wild! Is this their own directive or an order form the Governor? I'd love to find out."

