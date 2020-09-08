Michigan reports over 400 coronavirus cases, 1 death

Michigan confirmed 441 more coronavirus cases Tuesday and one additional death tied to the disease COVID-19.

The state's death tally due to COVID-19 now stands at 6,539 and known cases total 107,812, according to tracking by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

When probable cases are included, the death tally is 6,811 and cases are at 118,902.

Hospitalizations and deaths in Michigan dropped in recent months, but the virus is still present across the state as hundreds of new cases are confirmed daily. As of Tuesday, 648 people were hospitalized with the virus in Michigan, including 187 adults in critical care and 76 on ventilators, according to state data.

Health officials have stressed that the virus will remain a threat this fall as temperatures drop, gatherings move indoors and schools reopen.

Almost a quarter of the state's recorded COVID-19 outbreaks during a seven-week stretch over July and August occurred in long-term care facilities, making it the leading source of virus flare-ups over those summer months, according to state data.

Social gatherings such as funerals, weddings and parties were the second biggest source of outbreaks in Michigan during the period, followed by job sites and then restaurants and bars.

As several Michigan universities began classes in recent weeks, off-campus parties have contributed to spikes in cases in several spots.

More than 120 Michigan State University students have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 30, officials said Tuesday, and University of Michigan officials confirmed cases in four more of its students over the weekend, raising the total number of cases among its students to 35.

MSU officials said almost all of the 124 students who contracted the coronavirus live off campus and do not appear to be linked to a particular event but rather multiple large student gatherings since mid-August.

Central Michigan University as of last week had at least 260 cases traced to the Aug. 17 return of students there, according to health officials.

mburke@detroitnews.com