Warm front could bring stark contrast in Michigan weather

Heavy rain, roadway flooding and a lightning strike causing a power outage were among weather-related events throughout Michigan on Tuesday.

Thunderstorms swept through early Tuesday and more rain is expected later in the day, although not as intense, according to the National Weather Service.

“Most of that rain has moved out,” said Danny Costello, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. “The most we’ll be left with for the rest of the day is cloudy, cool, damp afternoon with some light drizzle pretty much on and off the rest of the day. … The worst of it is over.”

More showers are expected this evening, Costello said. The high temperature is expected to remain in the 60s. A warm front that may stall over Detroit could push temps into the 70s near the Ohio border, Costello said.

Still, the contrast could be worse. In Colorado, residents of the Rockies went rapidly from summer to winter.

Cold air from Canada caused temperatures to drop by up to 60 degrees in less than 24 hours.

The change brought snow to Colorado, a day after people had to flee their homes because of a wildfire that ballooned in hot, windy weather.

Highways in Wyoming including portions of Interstate 80 began closing as snow picked up across the state, where forecasters predicted up to a foot of snow in the mountains and temperatures in the teens overnight.

Strong winds knocked out power in northern Utah, where temperatures dropped by 40 degrees.

Six inches or more of snow could fall in the northern and central Rockies, with 1 to 2 feet dropping in the highest peaks, the National Weather Service said. It has issued scattered winter storm warnings and weather advisories from southern Montana to southern Colorado. Freeze and frost warnings were also posted for parts of Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota and Minnesota.

Earlier Tuesday in Michigan, more than 1,100 homes and businesses in the Salem Township area were without power Tuesday after a lightning strike shortly before 10 a.m., according to the DTE Energy outage map. There were about 10,600 customers without power by early Tuesday afternoon.

About 5,700 Consumers Energy customers were without power by early afternoon.

The city of Belleville reported some roadway flooding in the area of Main and North Liberty.

The National Weather Service has issued a lakeshore flood advisory until 8 p.m. for Bay, Huron, Tuscola, Sanilac and St. Clair counties.

There could be increased lakeshore flooding expected due to moderate northeast wind and higher waves. There could also be some water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore.

Extended forecast:

Tuesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Highs mostly in the middle 60s. Mostly cloudy, with lows mainly in the middle 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with highs mostly in the lower 70s. Lows mostly in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with highs near 70. Lows mainly in the lower 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with highs near 70. Lows mostly in the middle 50s.

Associated Press contributed