Two suspects assault man after he tries to return dropped cash

The Detroit News

Detroit police are looking for two suspects they say assaulted a man Sunday on Detroit's east side after he tried to return money one of the suspects had dropped on the ground.

The incident happened at 5:15 p.m. in the 13000 block of East Seven Mile, according to a press release from the Detroit Police Department. The 58-year-old man saw one of the suspects, a woman, drop cash on the ground.

As he picked it up to give it back to her, she assaulted him, police said. A second suspect got out of a white Yukon and also allegedly pushed the man into a fence. Both suspects fled, police said.

The department released a photo of the second suspect and his vehicle. He is described as bald, with a moustache and goatee. He was seen wearing white shoes, light jeans and a dark T-shirt.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at (313596-5940 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.