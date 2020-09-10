Michigan adds 924 cases, 17 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 924 cases and 17 deaths from COVID-19 Thursday.

Of the deaths, nine were identified during a delayed records review, the state said.

The additions bring the state's total number of cases to 109,519 and the death toll to 6,569.

In the past week, Michigan has added 5,806 cases and 60 deaths, according to the state. Deaths have decreased, from 90 in the previous week, while cases have increased from 4,805.

Wayne County has the most cases with 30,840 and 2,769 deaths; Oakland County has 15,200 cases and 1,131 deaths; Macomb County has 3,000 cases and 951 deaths; Kent County has 8,200 cases and 168 deaths, and Genesse County has 3,300 cases and 279 deaths as of Thursday.

The virus has moved across the state since March, reaching from bustling Metro Detroit to the most western areas of the rural Upper Peninsula. Outbreaks have hit college towns and nursing homes. The spread could have been limited if residents more closely followed the guidance of health officials, medical experts have said.

Health officials have emphasized the continued threat of the virus this fall as temperatures drop, people move more gatherings indoors and schools reopen.

While hospitalizations and deaths have dropped in recent months, the virus is still moving across Michigan as hundreds of new cases are still confirmed each day. One health official described it as a slowly spreading wave.

There have been outbreaks tied to farms, nursing homes and bars, like Harper's near Michigan State University in Ingham County, to which health officials linked about 200 COVID-19 cases in July. More than 200 cases have been tied to the return of students last month at Central Michigan University, and more than 120 students have tested positive at MSU since students returned last month.

Of those infected, the statewide fatality rate has dropped from 9.5% in June to 6.0% as of Thursday.

In Detroit, there are a total of 13,952 cases and 1,516 fatalities. The city has added two deaths from the virus this week.

As of Wednesday, 643 Michigan residents were hospital inpatients with the virus, and 76 were on ventilators and 187 in intensive care units.

Of the 61 outbreaks in the last two weeks, 15 have been at long-term care facilities and five have been at restaurants. Additionally, social gatherings including birthday parties, graduations, funerals and weddings have contributed to six outbreaks, according to the state.

In long-term care facilities, 8,289 residents and 4,479 staff members have confirmed cases. More than 6,300 are recovering. Since March, 2,124 residents and 21 staff members have died from the virus.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that the state, which reported its first cases of COVID-19 six months ago, is still in the "relatively early phases" of fighting the virus.

More than 80,600 people in the state have recovered from the virus.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_