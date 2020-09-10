State to allow outdoor visits at residential care facilities

Outdoor visits will be allowed beginning next week at Michigan's residential care facilities, including nursing homes, state health officials said Thursday.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director Robert Gordon signed an order Thursday allowing for exceptions to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's order that has restricted visits during the COVID-19 pandemic at residential care, congregate care and juvenile justice facilities.

The order, which goes into effect Sept. 15, will allow appointment-only visits at facilities that haven't had any new cases originating at their sites within the prior 14 days.

Visitors must observe social-distancing rules, and those who cannot or will not wear a face covering during the entire visit are excluded, state health officials said.

Gordon, in a statement Thursday, said limiting visitation "has saved lives," but seeing loved ones in person "is important for mental health."

Allowing outdoor visits, with proper procedures such as requiring social distancing and masks, is good for residents and can keep everyone safe," he said.

Thursday's order builds off of a June 30 emergency order from the health department that eased some visitation restrictions for residential care facilities. The newest order does not require facilities to allow the visits.

The order, which prohibits visits to residents who are in isolation or under observation with virus symptoms, applies to residential long-term care facilities including nursing homes, adult foster care and hospice centers, substance abuse disorder facilities, and independent and assisted living sites.

About 32% of Michigan's COVID-19 deaths have been nursing home residents, prompting Whitmer's handling of the virus in the facilities to become a topic of debate this summer and leading to the creation of a 20-member Nursing Home Preparedness Task Force.

The decision was based, in part, on recommendations from the task force. Other factors in the decision to expand visitation include a flattening of the curve of the virus and feedback from families and advocates, the state said.

Viral spread has been stable for several weeks, health officials said, noting that last week, COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate facilities declined from 83% to 67%.

Prior to allowing the outdoor visits, facilities must ensure the visitation area allows for at least 6 feet of separation between people and that an individual trained in infection control is observing to verify compliance with requirements to protect residents.

The order allows local health departments to stop visitation, if necessary.

“The Michigan Long Term Care Ombudsman Program welcomes this cautious step forward to allow outdoor visits with residents of long-term care facilities,” said program ombudsman Salli Pung. “We also appreciate residents will now have access to medical and non-medical services that many residents have not received for nearly six months. By promoting these vital and basic visits and services, long term care facilities can better ensure and address residents' quality of life.”

