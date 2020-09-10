State takes out first $800M of $3.5B in loans for road repairs

Michigan has about $800 million more in loans for road and infrastructure repairs throughout the state.

The closure on the $800 million bond issue is the first installment of the $3.5 billion in bonds Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced prior to the pandemic after her 45-cents-per-gallon gas tax increased failed to go anywhere in the Republican-led Legislature in 2019.

The bonds, which will be taken out over a four-year span and repaid over the next 25 years, were unveiled during Whitmer's Jan. 29 State of the State address and approved by the Michigan State Transportation Commission the next day.

The $800 million will cover dozens of projects, including $60 million in upgrades to Interstate 496 in Lansing.

“Through bonding, we can completely rebuild some important freeways that we otherwise could only afford to resurface,” said Paul C. Ajegba, director for the Michigan Department of Transportation. “The successful sale of the bonds and positive market reaction also allows us to accelerate some non-freeway projects across the state.”

The $3.5 billion in bonds is expected to cost about $5.2 billion if repaid through $206.6 million annual debt service payments over 25 years. The repayment plan is not expected to falter despite the pandemic, according Moody's Investor Services.

"Michigan's state trunkline bonds are not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus because of strong coverage of debt service and limits on additional leverage," Moody's said. "The longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis."

