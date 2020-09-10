Former UM VP overruled Anderson's firing despite abuse reports, former official testifies

A key witness in the sexual assault cases involving University of Michigan Dr. Robert Anderson said his boss and former Athletic Director Don Canham played a role in allowing the physician to stay on for decades in spite of sexual abuse allegations, according to a newly amended court filing.

Thomas Easthope, the former UM associate vice president for student services, said during a recent deposition that his boss, Henry Johnson, overrode his decision to fire Anderson in 1979, according to documents filed Thursday in U.S. District Court.

"It was predictable that, if Anderson 'were allowed to stay . . . the number [of abused students] would go up,'" the court filing said.

Canham is now deceased. Johnson, who was vice president for student services, said he had a lawyer and declined to comment when reached by phone Wednesday night.

The newly amended court filing comes as UM and lawyers representing hundreds of alleged victims of Anderson are preparing for mediation to start next week.

Easthope told police that activists 40 or 50 years ago approached him and told him that Anderson had assaulted many members of the gay community. He told police he "would never forget walking across the campus to Health Services to fire Bob."

Easthope told UM Police Detective Mark West during an investigation that he told Anderson that he knew the doctor was "fooling around in the exam rooms with the boy patients. Anderson just looked at him, but he did not deny it," according to a summary of the police report.

Easthope initially told detectives he fired Anderson "on the spot" but then said he may have allowed the doctor to resign.

His superiors played a role in allowing Anderson to stay on another 24 years, court records show.

In his deposition, which was taken on July 28 and Aug. 4, Easthope compared considers Anderson’s sexually predatory conduct comparable to the conduct of Dr. Larry Nassar at Michigan State University.

“... when the Nassar thing came up . . . I think I may have said, you know, that we had to get rid of Bob Anderson because of that,” Easthope testified.

While he attempted fire Anderson, Easthope said he failed to report the doctor's misconduct to the proper channels and to make sure Anderson’s employment at UM was in fact terminated.

Easthope never asked University Health Services, the Ann Arbor Police, or the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the extent of Anderson’s abuse. And, he failed to notify Michigan’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory

Affairs — the state professional “licensing agency” — or the UM Medical School about Anderson’s sexual abuse of male students.

Similarly, Easthope said he did not inform UM’s Athletic Department about Anderson’s sexual abuse of male students.

Easthope testified that because the Athletic Department was out of his “sphere of

influence and nothing that [he] had any input about,” that it was not something he needed to be “terribly concerned about.”

Easthope did not immediately respond to a phone message Thursday evening.

“Easthope’s testimony confirms that U of M’s most senior administrators were aware of Dr. Anderson’s misconduct yet gave him free rein to continue to abuse thousands of students," said Annika K. Martin, who is court-appointed interim class counsel and filed the amended complaint. "All these victims deserve an opportunity to obtain justice and create lasting change to prevent this type of abuse from ever occurring again at U of M."

Come back to detroitnews.com for updates to this developing story.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com