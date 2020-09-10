Michigan medical executive: Kids should avoid playdates

Lansing — Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun recommended Thursday that parents prohibit play dates for their children to decrease the spread of the coronavirus, even as the state has allowed students to congregate in classrooms and student-athletes to return to contact sports.

Khaldun, a mother of three, recommended instead that parents organize virtual playdates. Barring that, playdates should be as small as possible, held it outdoors and comply with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders, she said.

"This social interaction is important for our children's well-being, I completely understand that," Khaldun said. "But please consider not having those play dates as you normally would. Try to be creative and have video conference calls with your children's friends when possible."

If gathered together, kids should maintain six feet of distance or wear a mask.

"Every time you have a gathering, there's a risk that someone there could have COVID-19," Khaldun said.

The chief medical executive's comments came during a Thursday press conference where Whitmer announced that about 625,000 front-line workers are eligible for tuition-free college under a program called Futures for Frontliners.

The $24 million program financed through federal CARES Act funding will help people obtain technical certificates, associate degrees and bachelor degrees.

Applications are due Dec. 31 and more details regarding who qualifies are available at michigan.gov/frontliners.

"These men and women have emerged as the real heroes in the midst of this pandemic," Whitmer said Thursday.

Thursday marks six months since Michigan confirmed its first two coronavirus cases on March 10. Since then, the state has logged 108,595 cases and 6,552 deaths linked to the virus.

To control the spread, the governor has issued more than 170 executive orders but her authority is being challenged at the Michigan Supreme Court and through a petition initiative seeking to repeal a 1945 law under which she is issuing the orders.

On Wednesday, Whitmer said the state is still in the "relatively early phases" of the pandemic.

"This remains a novel virus," she said. "We're learning an incredible amount about COVID-19 every day, every week."

eleblanc@detroitnews.com