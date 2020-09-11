Over objection of family, MSU renames HR building that honored alleged Klansman

Over the objections of family, Michigan State University on Friday renamed a building that bore the name of a former trustee who President Samuel Stanley said was a member of the Klu Klux Klan.

The building — which houses some of the College of Social Science and the Human Resources department — was named in 1974 after Stephen S. Nisbet, a MSU trustee from 1964-70, education administrator and man who presided over the rewriting of the Michigan Constitution in 1961-62.

The building was renamed 1407 S. Harrison, following approval by the Board of Trustees, and could take on the name of someone else in the future.

During the meeting, Stephen Nisbet, the grandson of Nisbet, spoke and questioned MSU's decision.

He asked how many trustees read the book about the background and politics of the KKK organization in rural Michigan that prompted MSU to make the change.

Nisbet was referring to the 2011 book, “Everyday Klansfolk: White Protestant Life and the KKK in 1920s Michigan,” by Craig Fox in in which his grandfather appeared. The book was published by the Michigan State University Press.

"If you have read the book, you know the author, Craig Fox, described the Michigan KKK of nearly 100 years ago akin to a benign civic organization similar to the Masons, Moose or Lions clubs in their communities," said Nesbit. "Many persons were invited to join in those rural Michigan towns. It certainly did not include any of the violence perpetrated by the KKK later in the South, nor did it hold the negative stigma that it does today."

Nesbit said his grandfather never spoke of his KKK affiliation nor did he ever see any evidence of it in his home. He also said he wished MSU had contacted the family and noted that his grandfather did not sign the alleged KKK membership card that the university based its evidence upon. He asked the board to table its vote so that an investigation could be conducted by a professional historian.

"Why was it necessary to tarnish the name and reputation of my grandfather, a very good man who gave much in service to the state of Michigan and Michigan State University?," Nesbit said.

Stanley said during his report that he brought the issue before the university's naming committee which recommended changing the name of the building and said credible evidence existed that Nisbet was a member of the Klan.

The MSU president said it was unfortunate the decision had on Nisbet's family.

"Our decision is not about Mr. Nisbet's family, or even his contributions to education and public life in Michigan" Stanley said. "It's about acknowledging that he KKK has been engaged in extreme racism and horrific violence toward Black Americans from the end of the Civil War until today. We cannot condone a link to the KKK on our campus in the form of this building's name."

The Board of Trustees anonymously approved the removal of Nisbet's name from the building with little discussion before or afterward.

"I agree with the process, it is a recommendation to the board," said Vice Chair Dan Kelly. "It is unfortunate, given the comments from the family members. But I am satisfied that the appropriate steps were taken by the college and the research into it. It is a difficult decision for me but I will support it."

Trustee Melanie Scott noted that as a member of the MSU board, Nisbet supported the appointment of former MSU President Clifton Wharton, MSU's first Black president.

"(Wharton) did not receive unanimous support from this board but Mr. Nisbet was one that did support him," Scott said.

After the meeting, Stanley said that the family members of Nisbet were contacted.

Nisbet served as president of the Constitutional Convention of 1961-62, which rewrote the state's constitution, according to records of the proceedings.

He was a school principal, a superintendent, president of the Michigan Education Association, a member of the State Board of Education, a member of Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees, a member of Alma College’s Board of Trustees, and an executive with Gerber Products Company, according to MSU.

But his involvement with the KKK recently came to the attention of President Samuel Stanley, who recommended the name change because it conflicted with the values of MSU.

"The Newaygo County Sunday Schools Association, which sent representatives to participate in statewide gatherings and events, was also replete with Klan names, including among others, Stephen S. Nisbet as head of the young people's division," according to the book.

He was also a Newaygo County delegate to the Republican National Convention, according to the book.

Nisbet's alleged Klan membership card also is on file at the Central Michigan University Clarke Historical Library.