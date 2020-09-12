UM warns students of COVID-19 exposure in music department

The University of Michigan issued a warning this week that a student who used practice rooms on its Ann Arbor campus tested positive for coronavirus.

The student visited the Moore Building, which houses practice rooms for the music department on north campus, on Sept. 1 through Sept. 4.

"Per practice room use protocol, each user disinfects the room after each use. In addition, the practice rooms, as well as common areas and restrooms are cleaned and disinfected daily by custodial services," the university said.

Since March, 11,186 tests have been conducted at the university and 346 were positive. In the past two weeks, 32 tests have returned positive. On campus, 16 people are in isolation and another 49 are in quarantine for possible exposure or awaiting test results, according to the university's database.

The university's Environment, Health & Safety department worked with the Washtenaw County Health Department to conduct a risk assessment and determine who may have been in close contact with the student and provided specific instructions if quarantine is required.

"If you were not directly contacted by an EHS contact tracer, you are considered to be a low exposure risk and there is no need to quarantine or isolate," the university said. "All Moore Building students and employees should continue to adhere to the guidance below."

Wear a face covering or mask.

Practice physical distancing by spacing yourself at least six feet away from others.

Stay home when you are sick.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Continue to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 which include but are not limited to: fever, cough and shortness of breath

If you are a student and are sick or have questions related to COVID-19 call University Health Service at (734) 764-8320. If you are an employee and are sick or have questions related to COVID-19, call Occupational Health Services at (734) 764-8021.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_