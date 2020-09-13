State: Avoid activities at dusk to prevent EEE infection

The Detroit News

Lansing — The state's health department is encouraging local officials to consider canceling, postponing or rescheduling outdoor activities around dusk due to an uptick in cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

As of Sept. 10, the mosquito-borne illness also known as EEE has been confirmed in 19 horses in nine counties in Michigan — Barry, Clare, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Oakland, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Additional animal cases are under investigation, says the department, and this is twice as many animal cases as at the same time last year.

To date, no human cases have been identified. There is an EEE vaccine available for horses, but not for people.

Events where children are at risk are particularly problematic, including late evening sports practices or games. The restrictions should continue until the first frost of the year, the department said.

EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the U.S., with a 33% fatality rate in people who become ill. Those younger than 15 and over age 50 are at greatest risk of severe disease following infection.

Signs of EEE infection include the sudden onset of fever, chills, body and joint aches, which can progress to a severe encephalitis, resulting in headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures and paralysis. Anyone who thinks they may be experiencing these symptoms should contact a medical provider. Permanent brain damage, coma and death may occur in some cases.

In 2019, there were 10 human cases of EEE in Michigan, which is equal to the total number of cases in the previous 10 years combined. Six people died.

Last year, Michigan accounted for 25% of the EEE cases nationally. It is unknown exactly why some years are more severe than others, although weather, including temperature and rainfall, are thought to play a role.

"As animal cases continue to grow, the risks to people increase as well," Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health, said in a statement. "People get EEE the same way horses do — from the bite of an infected mosquito — so a case in a horse means people in that area are also at risk. Limiting exposure at outdoor activities, especially near dusk when mosquitoes are most active, is the best way to keep you and your family safe from this deadly disease."

Tips to avoid mosquito bites

Avoiding being outdoors from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes that carry the EEE virus are most active.

Applying insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-approved product to exposed skin or clothing, and always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.

Wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.

Maintaining window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.

Emptying water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires, or similar sites where mosquitoes may lay eggs.

Using nets and/or fans over outdoor eating areas.

For more information about EEE, visit Michigan.gov/EEE. You can also call the MDHHS hotline, which will now take calls for general questions about both COVID-19 and EEE, at 888-535-6136. The hotline is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.