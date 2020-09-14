Farmington Hills man, 50, dies after diving from boat into Little Muscamoot Bay

Clay Township — A Farmington Hills man was killed Sunday in a diving accident in Little Muscamoot Bay, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies with the office's Marine Division were called at about 5:45 p.m., it said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the 50-year-old man was on a boat with friends and wanted to dive into Lake St. Clair's water. He dove off the boat from about six feet high into water that was about 3 ½ feet deep, officials said.

Deputies continue to investigate but said they believe the man misjudged the dive angle and appears to have directly struck the lake bed, causing serious injuries. His friends removed him from the water and rendered CPR. He was then taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

