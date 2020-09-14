Former Michigan Catholic school teacher charged with sexual misconduct

A man who formerly worked as a teacher at a Catholic school in Jackson has been charged with multiple felonies for sexual misconduct and could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted, according to the Michigan attorney general's office.

Joseph – or Josef – Comperchio, 66, was arrested in his Fort Meyers, Florida home Monday on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Comperchio could be facing 15 years to life in prison, the attorney general's office said in a release.

Two individuals reported abuse by Comperchio when they were ages nine and 11 between 1974 and 1977 while Comperchio was employed as the drama and music teacher at St. John Catholic School in Jackson.

Comperchio will be arraigned at 9 a.m. Tuesday and is being held without bond.

“My office has received hundreds of reports from people about clergy abuse and I am committed to ensuring each of those tips is thoroughly vetted and reviewed and that credible offenses are prosecuted,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in the release.

“My team will continue to follow every lead and turn over every rock to expose the criminal and immoral behavior sexual predators have concealed in our pursuit for justice.”

In October of 2018, Nessel started a department wide investigation of clergy abuse. Since then, Nessel has seized 1.5 million paper documents and 3.5 million electronic documents through search warrants that has resulted in criminal charges being filed against 10 individuals connected to the Catholic Church.