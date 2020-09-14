Man dies after diving from boat into shallow bay water

Associated Press

Clay Township – A 50-year-old Farmington Hills man died after diving into shallow water in a southeastern Michigan bay.

The man was in a boat Sunday afternoon with friends on Little Muscamoot Bay in Clay Township, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the man dove into 3½ feet of water from about 6 feet above the water’s surface. He apparently misjudged his dive angle and struck the bay’s bottom.

His friends removed the man from the water. He later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Clay Township is about 45 miles northeast of Detroit.