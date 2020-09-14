MDOC regains control of unit at UP prison after inmate fight

A fight between three inmates at Chippewa Correctional Facility in the Upper Peninsula required the assistance of both Michigan State Police and U.S. Border Patrol to help the Michigan Department of Corrections "regain control" of a housing unit early Monday morning.

The fight took place at about 10:25 p.m. Sunday night, the corrections department said in a statement. It involved three people living in a Level 2 housing unit. Michigan prisons have five security levels ranging from Level 1, the lowest security risk, to Level 5, maximum security. Chippewa houses level one, two and four inmates.

Corrections officers responded to the fight and used a Taser on one of its participants. Medics took that man to a hospital; he was soon medically cleared and is back in the state's custody.

But after that ambulance left, people living in the unit "left their cells and approached the officer station." The officers left the station and the inmates were in control of the unit.

At about 4 a.m., Chippewa staff and the department's Emergency Response Team, which is deployed to break up disturbances, entered the unit. All inmates were placed back in their cells.

The corrections department's statement thanked U.S. Customs and Michigan State Police for assistance, but did not detail what assistance was offered.

According to the MDOC's 2018 statistical report, Chippewa has a capacity of 2,366 inmates, and has about 480 employees, 305 of which are corrections officers. Of the 81,198 misconduct violations by Michigan prisoners in 29 facilities in 2018, roughly 11% of them took place at Chippewa. That is by far the highest.

As of July 2020, Chippewa Valley had among the lowest ratios of corrections officers to inmates, 1 to 9.2. Only one facility, Muskegon at 1 to 9.6, had a lower ratio, according to the corrections department's monthly reports to the Legislature.

Michigan Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to a request for comment.