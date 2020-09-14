Michigan adds 10 deaths and 1,088 cases of coronavirus

Michigan added 1,088 cases and 10 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday that included daily counts from Saturday and Sunday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said over the two days, the average number of new confirmed cases was 544 per day.

The new additions bring the state's total number of cases to 112,612 and the death toll to 6,601.

With probable cases included, Michigan has had 123,058 cases and 6,911 deaths, according to the department.

The state recorded five new outbreaks in K-12 schools as of Sept. 10. Data also show that seven new outbreaks have come from social gatherings and nine from colleges and universities in the state.

On Saturday, Michigan State University reported 342 cases of coronavirus linked to the school and urged students to quarantine and avoid gatherings. Ingham County now has 2,525 cases of COVID-19 and has asked people in several large properties to quarantine as well.

Michigan reached its highest daily count since April 24 on Friday with 1,313 cases and nine deaths from COVID-19.

Last week, the state added 5,309 new cases and 57 deaths, the largest weekly case total in 19 weeks.

The weekly amount of new cases reported peaked April 5-11 at 9,768.

Over the first 11 days of September, the state has confirmed more 17% more cases than it did over the first 11 days of August.

While there are signs the number of new COVID-19 cases is inching upward in Michigan, according to the state's data, state health officials say Friday's single-day spike in cases does not necessarily represent a trend.

"It takes a while to analyze the referrals, to collect information on critical factors like onset date that really best describe the status," said Bob Wheaton, spokesman for the MDHHS.

"We have seen an increase in testing, which is good, and that could contribute. We will continue to closely monitor the data as we always do and look for trends based on data for a week or longer."

On Friday, the last day the state reported the number of tests, 39,191 people were tested for the virus and 3.24% came back positive.