Michigan adds 571 cases, 11 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 571 cases and 11 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Of the deaths, five were identified during a delayed records review, according to the state.

The new additions bring the state's total number of cases to 113,183 and the death toll to 6,612.

With probable cases included, Michigan has had 124,287 cases and 6,921 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The state recorded five new outbreaks in K-12 schools as of Sept. 10. Data also show that seven new outbreaks have come from social gatherings and nine from colleges and universities in the state.

On Saturday, Michigan State University reported 342 cases of coronavirus linked to the school and urged students to quarantine and avoid gatherings. Ingham County now has 2,525 cases of COVID-19 and has asked people in several large properties to quarantine as well.

Michigan reached its highest daily count since April 24 on Friday with 1,313 cases and nine deaths from COVID-19.

In the past seven days, the state added 5,652 cases and 69 deaths.

The weekly amount of new cases reported peaked April 5-11 at 9,768.

Over the first 11 days of September, the state has confirmed more 17% more cases than it did over the first 11 days of August.

While there are signs the number of new COVID-19 cases is inching upward in Michigan, according to the state's data, state health officials say Friday's single-day spike in cases does not necessarily represent a trend.

"It takes a while to analyze the referrals, to collect information on critical factors like onset date that really best describe the status," said Bob Wheaton, spokesman for the MDHHS.

"We have seen an increase in testing, which is good, and that could contribute. We will continue to closely monitor the data as we always do and look for trends based on data for a week or longer."

Of those infected, the statewide fatality rate has dropped from 9.5% in June to 5.9% as of Tuesday.

In Detroit, there are a total of 14,117 cases and 1,517 fatalities.

As of Monday, 592 Michigan residents were hospital inpatients with the virus, and 82 were on ventilators and 142 in intensive care units.

Of the 52 outbreaks in the last two weeks, nine have been at colleges, five have been at retail and six at agriculture, food processing. Additionally, social gatherings including birthday parties, graduations, funerals and weddings have contributed to seven outbreaks, according to the state.

In long-term care facilities, 8,328 residents and 4,564 staff members have confirmed cases. More than 6,368 are recovering. Since March, 2,124 residents and 21 staff members have died from the virus.

More than 85,500 people in the state have recovered from the virus.

