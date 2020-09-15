Nessel charges 2 cops, clears a third of misconduct

Lansing — Two police officers are facing charges and a third has been cleared of misconduct after a review of three incidents by Attorney General Dana Nessel's office.

The three cases in Saginaw, Jackson and Washtenaw counties are some of the 21 potential police misconduct cases that are being reviewed by her office.

Nessel said the conduct of two officers in Saginaw and Jackson counties was "beneath their office and it undermines the credibility of every upstanding officer."

Nessel undertook the investigations at the request of officials in each of the counties and reviewed extensive photos and video from each of the cases. She said she would not release any of the photos or video ahead of trial.

In Saginaw, Nessel authorized two counts of assault and battery and one count of misconduct in office against former police officer Adam Collier in relation to a July 11 incident in which he is alleged to have struck a Black woman.

Assault and battery is a 93-day misdemeanor, while misconduct in office is a five-year felony.

Collier is alleged to have struck the woman during her arrest on an alleged assault. Collier hit the woman, according to Nessel, while moving her into a police car and later when they had arrived at the jail, where she allegedly spit at him.

Collier was fired after the incident. He was arraigned Tuesday and given a $7,500 personal recognizance bond.

The Saginaw County prosecutor also has charged the woman who was being arrested for her behavior during the incident, Nessel said.

At the Blackman-Leoni Township Public Safety Department in Jackson County, Officer David Lubahn was charged with misconduct in office and perjury of record or document after he allegedly checked inside a safe without a warrant during a shots-fired investigation.

Lubahn later re-locked the safe and requested a search warrant for it using false and misleading information about the actions already taken in relation to the safe, Nessel said.

In Washtenaw County, Shatina and Daniel Grady were charged with several counts related to resisting and obstructing a police officer after Nessel's investigation found they did not comply with "numerous lawful commands by deputies" who were trying to establish a perimeter during an investigation into a shooting in Ypsilanti.

When Deputy Austin Pearson moved to arrest Shatina Grady, she allegedly bit Pearson until his arm bled. Pearson struck her three times to try to get her to release her bite.

After that, Shatina Grady is alleged to have bitten Pearson's other arm, scratched his head, and kicked other officers and kicked the police car's door.

Pearson's actions, all of which were caught on camera, were found to be justified and appropriate, Nessel said.

Shatina Grady was charged with three counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, a two year felony; resisting and obstructing an officer causing injury, and malicious destruction of police property, both of which are four-year felonies.

Daniel Grady was charged with two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton requested the review of the incident by Nessel after days of protests over video showing Grady being punched during the May 26 arrest.

Clayton said at the time that several officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave and that an internal investigation was under way.