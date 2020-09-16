Man, 85, fatally stabbed at Meijer in Adrian

An 85-year-old Lenawee County man was fatally stabbed Wednesday at a Mejier in Adrian, police said.

Officers were called to the store near U.S.-223 at about 12:30 p.m. on a report of a stabbing in progress, investigators said in a statement.

"While en route, officers were advised that a CPL holder had intervened and was holding the suspect at gunpoint," police said.

The suspect, identified as a 29-year-old Adrian resident, was arrested at the scene and remained in custody Wednesday evening, police said.

The victim, who had been stabbed multiple times in the head and neck, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and other details were not released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Adrian Police Department detectives at (517) 264-4808.