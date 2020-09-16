University of Michigan faculty senate nixes no-confidence resolution over reopening

Widespread turmoil prompted the University of Michigan faculty on Wednesday to consider a vote of no-confidence in President Mark Schlissel and the administration.

Early in the meeting, the vote of no confidence in the administration's reopening plan failed, 915 in favor and 991 against, with 198 abstentions.

"What a shame for our campus and the Ann Arbor community," tweeted UM's Graduate Employees’ Organization, which has been on strike for two weeks.

The vote concerning confidence in the president would come later in the meeting, which is still underway.

The unprecedented votes come after tensions escalated between administrators, students, staff and faculty amid the return to campus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Graduate student instructors and resident advisers went on strike last week and faculty expressed concerns about safety, transparency and the handling of sexual misconduct allegations against former Provost Martin Philbert. Other faculty said they have been appalled at the court intervention sought by the administrators in the strike.

Silke-Maria Weineck, a professor of German studies and comparative literature, said before the meeting, "There is so much going on it’s hard to keep track. It’s like the Trump presidency."

Weineck, who proposed the motion for a vote of no confidence in the administration, said during her 22-year career has she not seen UM in such deep anguish.

"President (Mark) Schlissel has finally admitted that the university was ill-prepared for this term," she said. "We must adjust our course. Unlike our peer institutions, we did not secure sufficient testing capabilities, we did not create humane quarantine conditions, we only tested about a third of our students before they arrived in town.

"We have failed to get to even 3,000 tests a week so far. Now, we hear, we’re shooting for 6,000 a week by the end of September. Enough."

She said that UM performed 2,011 COVID-19 tests and the positivity rate was 2.1% last week. By contrast, the University of Illinois performed 54,788 tests, with a positivity rate of .57%.

"Are we doing better, as Mark Schlissel implied? Are we doing worse?" Weineck said. "Experts tell me we actually don’t know. Our test numbers are too small to tell, and our dashboard mingles symptomatic and surveillance testing, and our opt-in surveillance scheme further skews the data. But at least our football players will get tested daily — unlike our resident advisers."

Meanwhile, she said reports have emerged that some students with symptoms don’t go to UM to be tested because they don’t want to be housed with roaches in Northwood apartments, where students with the virus are quarantined.

But speaking against the motion was David Wright, an associate professor of accounting in the Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

"The are anxious times in the world, and of course within the university," said Wright.

He said he has been impressed with the policies, procedures and protocols in the business school.

"It would be foolish to say I have no concerns," Wright said. "But under the circumstances, I am very pleased with all the mitigating protocols we have in place."