Adrian man booked as authorities seek charges in fatal Meijer stabbing

A 29-year-old Adrian man is jailed for murder in the fatal stabbing of an 85-year-old man at a Meijer store in the city, Lenawee County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday.

Alarik Guajardo was booked Wednesday on an "open charge of homicide" and is being held pending charges, said Sgt. Nathan Adams, who works in booking at the Lenawee County Jail.

Officers were called to the store at 217 U.S.-223 at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a stabbing in progress, Adrian Police Department said.

The victim was stabbed multiple times. He died at the scene. The Lenawee County Medical Examiner said Thursday it "could not comment" on the victim's name or cause and manner of death.

Police arrested the 29-year-old man at the scene after a customer with a concealed carry license held him at gunpoint until police arrived.

Adrian Police Department referred to the statement from Wednesday and declined further comment Thursday.

The Lenawee County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In May 2013, Guajardo took a guilty plea that reduced a charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, involving force or coercion, down to aggravated assault, according to Lenawee County court records.

Guajardo was given two years of probation. During this time, he was made to do two weeks of hard labor, prohibited from using drugs or drinking, and required to help repay his parents the cost of the defense attorney they hired.