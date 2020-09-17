Barr under fire for calling virus lockdowns biggest intrusion since slavery at Hillsdale event

Eric Tucker

Associated Press

Attorney General William Barr drew sharp condemnation Thursday for saying lockdown orders during the coronavirus pandemic were the nation's greatest intrusion on civil liberties since slavery.

In remarks Wednesday night at Hillsdale College, Barr called the lockdown orders the “greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history” since slavery.

Read:Attorney general's prepared remarks at Hillsdale's Constitution Day

The opinion was not a part of his prepared remarks, in which he criticized the notion advanced by some that prosecutorial decision should be handled by low-level prosecutors.

"The notion that line prosecutors should make the final decisions within the Department of Justice is completely wrong and it is antithetical to the basic values underlying our system," Barr said in his prepared remarks.

But it was his mention of the civil rights intrusion of lockdown orders that garnered significant attention.

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., the No. 3 House Democratic leader, told CNN that Barr’s remarks were “the most ridiculous, tone-deaf, God-awful things I’ve ever heard” because they wrongly equated human bondage with a measure aimed at saving lives.

“Slavery was not about saving lives. It was about devaluing lives,” Clyburn said. “This pandemic is a threat to human life.”

This is not the first occasion that Barr has condemned stay-at-home orders.

He has previously said that some orders were “ disturbingly close to house arrest,” and the Justice Department sent letters to several states warning that some of their virus-related restrictions might be unlawful. Prosecutors also filed statements of interest in several civil cases challenging some of the restrictions.

Also at the Hillsdale event, he rejected the idea that prosecutors should have final say in cases that they bring, Barr described them instead as part of the “permanent bureaucracy” and said they were in need of supervision from “detached,” politically appointed leaders who are accountable to the president and Congress.

“Individual prosecutors can sometimes become headhunters, consumed with taking down their target,” Barr said. “Subjecting their decisions to review by detached supervisors ensures the involvement of dispassionate decision-makers in the process.”

Barr’s comments appeared to be a thinly veiled reference to the fracas that arose ahead of the February sentencing of Roger Stone, a confidant of President Donald Trump. In that case, Barr overruled the sentencing recommendation of the trial team in favor of a lighter punishment. The move prompted the entire trial team to quit before Stone’s sentencing hearing.