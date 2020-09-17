President calls Benson a 'Democrat Trump hater' after ballot mixup

President Donald Trump called Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson a "Democrat Trump hater" in a tweet Thursday for a recent mistake on some Michigan overseas ballots in which a Libertarian candidate was listed as his running mate instead of Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump said Benson "purposefully misprinted" the ballots, but there is no proof that the mistake was intentional.

Benson fired back Thursday afternoon on Twitter, maintaining that the mistake was not intentional and accusing Trump of misleading voters.

"Once again you're wrong," Benson said in a tweet. "This was an unintended computer glitch that was caught & quickly corrected. Suggesting otherwise is false & misleading. Impacted voters immediately received an accurate ballot & guidance to ensure their vote counts."

The Bureau of Elections alerted clerks on Tuesday that more than 400 overseas ballots downloaded from the state voter file listed Libertarian vice presidential candidate Jeremy Cohen in the place of Pence.

The bureau asked clerks to send a letter to those voters whose ballot had already been mailed or emailed to alert them to the mistake and issue new, corrected ballots.

Individuals who voted the incorrect ballot would still have their votes counted and a vote for the incorrectly printed Trump-Cohen ticket would be counted as a vote for the Trump-Pence ticket.

The ballots excluding Pence were produced accidentally through a programming error while state staff was attempting to fix an earlier mistake excluding an Oakland County executive race from some ballots, Benson's spokesman Jake Rollow said Thursday.

The Oakland County executive race mistake affected about a dozen ballots, Rollow said.

Trump called the exclusion of Pence from some ballots confusing and "egregious," "which is just the way they want it."

"This was not a mistake, it was done illegally and on purpose. We want Mike!"

eleblanc@detroitnews.com